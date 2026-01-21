Horses in my sleigh ride

Kulig (sleigh rides) is a winter tradition dating back to the 16th century. The kulig was a sleigh ride party organised mainly as part of the Carnival season between Christmas and Ash Wednesday. Horse-pulled sleighs and sleds went from one manor house to another, and each would provide the party with a banquet which might include babka, chrusty and sausages, followed by dancing.

Nowadays, a sleigh ride is a short sleigh ride through the forest to a place with a bonfire where you can roast sausages and have fun to the accompaniment of a highlander band.