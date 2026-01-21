Previous
Horses in my sleigh ride by haskar
Photo 3145

Horses in my sleigh ride

Kulig (sleigh rides) is a winter tradition dating back to the 16th century. The kulig was a sleigh ride party organised mainly as part of the Carnival season between Christmas and Ash Wednesday. Horse-pulled sleighs and sleds went from one manor house to another, and each would provide the party with a banquet which might include babka, chrusty and sausages, followed by dancing.
Nowadays, a sleigh ride is a short sleigh ride through the forest to a place with a bonfire where you can roast sausages and have fun to the accompaniment of a highlander band.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
861% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
How wonderful!
January 22nd, 2026  
JackieR ace
Sounds great fun and your transport horse power very handsome
January 22nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact