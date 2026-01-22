Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3146
Abandoned and rusty
I don't know what kind of device it was, but it was very rusty.
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3858
photos
240
followers
198
following
861% complete
View this month »
3139
3140
3141
3142
3143
3144
3145
3146
Latest from all albums
3141
3142
3143
139
3144
3145
140
3146
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
22nd January 2026 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
rust
Dorothy
ace
Does make one wonder what it was. Great find and photo.
January 22nd, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Well spotted, lovely capture
January 22nd, 2026
Margaret Brown
ace
It looks like it was once on wheels, nice rusty capture
January 22nd, 2026
Suzanne
ace
Makes a great pic at the end of its life.
January 22nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close