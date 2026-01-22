Previous
Abandoned and rusty by haskar
Photo 3146

Abandoned and rusty

I don't know what kind of device it was, but it was very rusty.
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
861% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Does make one wonder what it was. Great find and photo.
January 22nd, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Well spotted, lovely capture
January 22nd, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
It looks like it was once on wheels, nice rusty capture
January 22nd, 2026  
Suzanne ace
Makes a great pic at the end of its life.
January 22nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact