Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3149
Sculptures of nature
There's a thaw in the mountains. Very gray and wet. I returned home last night. The journey was a bit tiring; the carriages were crowded and very hot. Now it's time to get back to reality.
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3861
photos
240
followers
197
following
862% complete
View this month »
3142
3143
3144
3145
3146
3147
3148
3149
Latest from all albums
139
3144
3145
140
3146
3147
3148
3149
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
18th January 2026 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
winter
,
river
,
sculpture
Brian
ace
Awesome POV and presentation 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
January 26th, 2026
Hazel
ace
Amazing. Love the colour and shapes. A bit sci-fi too!
January 26th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close