Sculptures of nature by haskar
Photo 3149

Sculptures of nature

There's a thaw in the mountains. Very gray and wet. I returned home last night. The journey was a bit tiring; the carriages were crowded and very hot. Now it's time to get back to reality.
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Brian ace
Awesome POV and presentation 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
January 26th, 2026  
Hazel ace
Amazing. Love the colour and shapes. A bit sci-fi too!
January 26th, 2026  
