Previous
Photo 3150
Mountain stream
Another shot from the mountains. In the distance, you can see a snow-covered wooden bridge.
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
7
4
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3862
photos
240
followers
197
following
863% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
18th January 2026 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
river
,
landscape
,
forest
carol white
ace
A lovely snowy scene. Fav 😊
January 26th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 26th, 2026
Corinne
ace
Lovely winter composition
January 26th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh - so cold , A lovely shot of the stream
January 26th, 2026
Omabluebird
ace
Really nice shot.
January 26th, 2026
Barb
ace
My kind of favorite winter scene! 😊
January 26th, 2026
Mags
ace
Superb winter scene!
January 26th, 2026
