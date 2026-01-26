Previous
Mountain stream by haskar
Mountain stream

Another shot from the mountains. In the distance, you can see a snow-covered wooden bridge.
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
carol white
A lovely snowy scene. Fav 😊
January 26th, 2026  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
January 26th, 2026  
Corinne
Lovely winter composition
January 26th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd
Ooh - so cold , A lovely shot of the stream
January 26th, 2026  
Omabluebird
Really nice shot.
January 26th, 2026  
Barb
My kind of favorite winter scene! 😊
January 26th, 2026  
Mags
Superb winter scene!
January 26th, 2026  
