Photo 3151
The lamp
There was a lot of snow on the lamp. When the light was turned on, the snow began to melt. It was very frosty, and the melting snow turned into icicles.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
night
light
lamp
gloria jones
ace
So cool on black
January 27th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very mysterious.
January 27th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
Effective!
January 27th, 2026
