Previous
Photo 3152
Winter is a difficult time for birds
Fresh snow fell tonight. Birds are having a hard time finding food under the snow. The inside hooded crow found some bones and was devouring them. The hooded crow and rook on either side are hoping they'll have some left.
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
bird
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful to look at but so heart-breaking when you realise the hardship the birds are having in this cold and snowy weather - fav
January 28th, 2026
