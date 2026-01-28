Previous
Winter is a difficult time for birds by haskar
Winter is a difficult time for birds

Fresh snow fell tonight. Birds are having a hard time finding food under the snow. The inside hooded crow found some bones and was devouring them. The hooded crow and rook on either side are hoping they'll have some left.
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

haskar

Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful to look at but so heart-breaking when you realise the hardship the birds are having in this cold and snowy weather - fav
January 28th, 2026  
