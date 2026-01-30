Previous
Footprints in the snow by haskar
Footprints in the snow

Shot taken from the bridge. Animal and bird tracks are visible on the frozen river.
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

haskar

Ann H. LeFevre ace
It's fun to see all those patterns- our back yard is covered with bird and squirrel tracks right now. Good shot!
January 31st, 2026  
Mags ace
Lots of little creatures' prints and bigger ones too.
January 31st, 2026  
