Previous
Next
Photo 3154
Footprints in the snow
Shot taken from the bridge. Animal and bird tracks are visible on the frozen river.
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
2
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3867
photos
240
followers
197
following
864% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
31st January 2026 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
traces
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It's fun to see all those patterns- our back yard is covered with bird and squirrel tracks right now. Good shot!
January 31st, 2026
Mags
ace
Lots of little creatures' prints and bigger ones too.
January 31st, 2026
