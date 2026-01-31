Sign up
Dangerous behavior
The river's spurs are a favorite summer walk. However, they are currently covered in snow and ice, making them very dangerous to climb. Despite this, many people still walk on them.
31st January 2026
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
ice
,
winter
,
river
,
frost
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Common sense is a rare commodity these days.
January 31st, 2026
Mags
ace
Treacherous out there, but beautiful view.
January 31st, 2026
