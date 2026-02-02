Previous
Let's help birds survive the winter by haskar
Photo 3157

Let's help birds survive the winter

We've had some very frosty days. Daytime temperatures are around -16 degrees Celsius, and even colder at night. But a thaw is expected starting Wednesday.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Dianne ace
A very sweet photo.
February 2nd, 2026  
Louise & Ken ace
Bless his little heart! Here, even without snow, I love to welcome the animals with food!
February 2nd, 2026  
Jennifer ace
That's such a sweet picture
February 2nd, 2026  
JackieR ace
Oh my I cannot imagine that cold. This little one is well wrapped up
February 2nd, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
A lovely capture
February 2nd, 2026  
Beverley ace
Sooo cute… beautiful fun and play in the snow…lucky birds
February 2nd, 2026  
Mags ace
How sweet!
February 2nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So cute and a good way to teach the little one to care for the wild life !
February 2nd, 2026  
Linda Godwin
Precious! I noticenhow close the birds are to theblitty fellow.
February 2nd, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
This is such a cute capture
February 2nd, 2026  
