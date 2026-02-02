Sign up
Previous
Photo 3157
Let's help birds survive the winter
We've had some very frosty days. Daytime temperatures are around -16 degrees Celsius, and even colder at night. But a thaw is expected starting Wednesday.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
10
5
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Tags
winter
,
child
,
help
,
frost
Dianne
ace
A very sweet photo.
February 2nd, 2026
Louise & Ken
ace
Bless his little heart! Here, even without snow, I love to welcome the animals with food!
February 2nd, 2026
Jennifer
ace
That's such a sweet picture
February 2nd, 2026
JackieR
ace
Oh my I cannot imagine that cold. This little one is well wrapped up
February 2nd, 2026
Margaret Brown
ace
A lovely capture
February 2nd, 2026
Beverley
ace
Sooo cute… beautiful fun and play in the snow…lucky birds
February 2nd, 2026
Mags
ace
How sweet!
February 2nd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So cute and a good way to teach the little one to care for the wild life !
February 2nd, 2026
Linda Godwin
Precious! I noticenhow close the birds are to theblitty fellow.
February 2nd, 2026
Renee Salamon
ace
This is such a cute capture
February 2nd, 2026
