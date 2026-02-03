Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Photo 3158
Frozen river
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
3
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
3rd February 2026 4:19pm
Tags
winter
,
river
,
landscape
Mags
ace
A very cold, but gorgeous shot!
February 3rd, 2026
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful atmospheric shot
February 3rd, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Excellent
February 3rd, 2026
