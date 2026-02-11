Previous
An igloo by haskar
Photo 3164

An igloo

We've had quite a bit of snow this year. Children always manage to use these situations very creatively. I've seen many igloo-like structures in parks. The kids must have had a great time.
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
866% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaaw ! so wonderful to find the children being creative in the snow !
February 11th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
How lovely to have so much snow and to create something so exciting
February 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact