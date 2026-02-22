Previous
The thaw by haskar
The thaw

The temperature is above freezing, and the snow is melting quickly. I just hope some of the water will soak into the ground and alleviate the drought.
haskar

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it's hard for me, who has never seen snow, to imagine snow and drought together!
February 22nd, 2026  
carol white ace
Great reflections. Fav 😊
February 22nd, 2026  
haskar ace
@koalagardens The ground is frozen, and water doesn't soak into the ground; it just runs off. Poland has been experiencing a drought for several years now, and it's getting worse.
February 22nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Quite intriguing ! the reflections coming through the thaw of the melted snow ! fav
February 22nd, 2026  
