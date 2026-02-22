Sign up
Photo 3175
The thaw
The temperature is above freezing, and the snow is melting quickly. I just hope some of the water will soak into the ground and alleviate the drought.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
365
OM-5
22nd February 2026 12:20pm
snow
reflection
winter
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
it's hard for me, who has never seen snow, to imagine snow and drought together!
February 22nd, 2026
carol white
ace
Great reflections. Fav 😊
February 22nd, 2026
haskar
ace
@koalagardens
The ground is frozen, and water doesn't soak into the ground; it just runs off. Poland has been experiencing a drought for several years now, and it's getting worse.
February 22nd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Quite intriguing ! the reflections coming through the thaw of the melted snow ! fav
February 22nd, 2026
