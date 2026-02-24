Previous
Colours and shapes by haskar
Colours and shapes

Today I was looking for spring in the forest, but I didn't find it.
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

haskar

carol white ace
Great textures and tones. Fav 😊
February 24th, 2026  
Louise & Ken ace
"Green", but "leafed out" is yet to come!
February 24th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Such cool mossy textures
February 24th, 2026  
