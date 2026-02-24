Sign up
Photo 3177
Colours and shapes
Today I was looking for spring in the forest, but I didn't find it.
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Tags
shape
,
colour
carol white
ace
Great textures and tones. Fav 😊
February 24th, 2026
Louise & Ken
ace
"Green", but "leafed out" is yet to come!
February 24th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Such cool mossy textures
February 24th, 2026
