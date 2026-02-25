Sign up
Photo 3178
Forest glade
I had the day off yesterday. I forgot to put the batteries in my camera.
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
1
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
365
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
26th February 2026 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
grass
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that is beautiful!
February 26th, 2026
