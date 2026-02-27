Sign up
Previous
Photo 3180
Red corals
I'm not happy with the shallow depth of field. I think it's time to learn Focus Staking. That will be my challenge this year.
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
3
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3917
photos
239
followers
196
following
871% complete
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
26th February 2026 2:30pm
red
,
lichen
,
pov
Mags
ace
Simply gorgeous details!
February 27th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Neat close up
February 27th, 2026
Kathy
ace
To me, focus stacking is a bit labor intensive and a tripod is a must. But with your eye, you will have some excellent photos. I can see what you mean with this photo.
February 27th, 2026
