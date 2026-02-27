Previous
Red corals by haskar
Photo 3180

Red corals

I'm not happy with the shallow depth of field. I think it's time to learn Focus Staking. That will be my challenge this year.
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

haskar

ace
@haskar
Mags ace
Simply gorgeous details!
February 27th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Neat close up
February 27th, 2026  
Kathy ace
To me, focus stacking is a bit labor intensive and a tripod is a must. But with your eye, you will have some excellent photos. I can see what you mean with this photo.
February 27th, 2026  
