In search of food by haskar
In search of food

The crows' large, hard beak helps them find food in the frozen ground.
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Hazel ace
I like the focus. It looks a hard way to find the next meal!
February 28th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that is a hard living - great image
February 28th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Lovely capture
February 28th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture and lighting
February 28th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
Hard work I think and a lovely light and capture
February 28th, 2026  
