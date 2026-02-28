Sign up
Previous
Photo 3181
In search of food
The crows' large, hard beak helps them find food in the frozen ground.
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
5
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
28th February 2026 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
bird
,
spring
Hazel
ace
I like the focus. It looks a hard way to find the next meal!
February 28th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow that is a hard living - great image
February 28th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Lovely capture
February 28th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture and lighting
February 28th, 2026
Margaret Brown
ace
Hard work I think and a lovely light and capture
February 28th, 2026
