Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3182
In search of color
Spring is in the air, but nature is still dormant. Only the Xanthoria parietina lichen is shimmering with color. But it's present year-round and highly resistant to atmospheric pollution.
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3920
photos
239
followers
196
following
871% complete
View this month »
3175
3176
3177
3178
3179
3180
3181
3182
Latest from all albums
585
586
3179
587
3180
588
3181
3182
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
1st March 2026 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colour
,
lichen
,
shapes
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close