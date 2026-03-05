Previous
The hazel is already blooming by haskar
The hazel is already blooming

Hazel flowers consist of male yellow catkins and tiny red female flowers. This plant is wind-pollinated and is now ready for its spring spectacle.
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Joan Robillard
Lovely
March 5th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd
So beautiful - great macro shot ! fav
March 5th, 2026  
