Photo 3187
Color is popping out of the gray ground
I increased the saturation a bit to highlight the plants that are starting to grow.
6th March 2026
6th Mar 26
1
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
13
1
365
OM-5
6th March 2026 4:57pm
Public
spring
ground
colour
Krista Marson
so nice!
March 6th, 2026
