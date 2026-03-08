Previous
The outbreak of spring by haskar
The outbreak of spring

Spring isn't in sight yet, but it's in the air. The forsythia is already showing beautiful buds, but the flowers are still to come.
8th March 2026

haskar

Beryl Lloyd ace
So up-lifting to see the sign of life as we approach Spring ! fav
March 8th, 2026  
Jerzy ace
Beautiful sign of spring. Excellent bokeh
March 8th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Wonderful spring
March 8th, 2026  
Hazel ace
A lovely 3D effect. (It is in its yellow bloom already here in the south of England.)
March 8th, 2026  
Kathy ace
Nice close up. The forsythia here is blooming.
March 8th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful close-up and light
March 8th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
Nice details and dof
March 8th, 2026  
