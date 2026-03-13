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Abandoned cocoon by haskar
Photo 3194

Abandoned cocoon

I found this cocoon on the bark of an old linden tree. I don't know who it belonged to. Its owner has already emerged and began living independently.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details

Beverley ace
a lovely beauty dangling on a few threads
March 13th, 2026  
KWind ace
Super find and great shot. Wonderfully clear and detailed.
March 13th, 2026  
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