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Previous
Photo 3194
Abandoned cocoon
I found this cocoon on the bark of an old linden tree. I don't know who it belonged to. Its owner has already emerged and began living independently.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details
Views
5
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2
Fav's
1
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365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
13th March 2026 4:45pm
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spring
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close-up
Beverley
ace
a lovely beauty dangling on a few threads
March 13th, 2026
KWind
ace
Super find and great shot. Wonderfully clear and detailed.
March 13th, 2026
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