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Previous
Photo 3197
First leaves
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
16th March 2026 12:24pm
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leaf
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spring
,
close-up
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
delicious dof!
March 16th, 2026
Margaret Brown
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Beautiful capture
March 16th, 2026
Zilli~
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Nice
March 16th, 2026
carol white
ace
Lovely fresh growth. Fav 😊
March 16th, 2026
KV
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Nice mix of red and green colors.
March 16th, 2026
Beverley
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soo gorgeous
March 16th, 2026
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