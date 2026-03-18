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Previous
Photo 3199
And suddenly spring began
It's all begun. This morning, all the flowers started blooming. I guess the long-awaited spring has arrived. This shot is a double exposure. Just a bit of fun.
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
18th March 2026 11:23am
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flower
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spring
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double-exposure
Jennifer
ace
Wow, stunning result! Love it.
March 18th, 2026
KWind
ace
Outstanding! An easy FAV.
March 18th, 2026
Mags
ace
Excellent!
March 18th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Gorgeous! 💜
March 18th, 2026
Linda Godwin
Splendid!!
March 18th, 2026
Beverley
ace
soo cheerful... love the colours & pretty patterns
March 18th, 2026
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