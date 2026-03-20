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Photo 3201
In golden light
The lakes are still frozen
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
12
8
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haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
12
Fav's
8
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
20th March 2026 5:09pm
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golden-hour
Beverley
ace
the colours are sooo beautiful... a very place to be...
March 22nd, 2026
Tom
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Quite lovely
March 22nd, 2026
Corinne C
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Super colors
March 22nd, 2026
Jerzy
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Beautiful colors. It won't be long now
March 22nd, 2026
gloria jones
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Fabulous composition, colors
March 22nd, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Beautiful
March 22nd, 2026
Heather
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Stunning light and golden tones set off by the blue water! Fav
March 22nd, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what vibrant colours!
March 22nd, 2026
Mallory
ace
Golden! :)
March 22nd, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Gorgeous
March 22nd, 2026
Barb
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Awesome color and light!
March 22nd, 2026
Babs
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Lovely golden hour shot
March 22nd, 2026
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