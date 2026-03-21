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Photo 3202
On the other side of the lake
The palace of the von Mirbach and von Paleske families in Sorkwity.Built in the years 1850-1856 in the neo-Gothic style as the residence of a Prussian noble family
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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haskar
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@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details
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5
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365
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OM-5
Taken
21st March 2026 9:56am
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Beverley
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a beautiful sight to see... Beautiful..
March 22nd, 2026
Corinne C
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Beautiful!
March 22nd, 2026
Heather
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A lovely shot with the water in the foreground and the light on the palace! It looks grand! Fav
March 22nd, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Lovely presentation
March 22nd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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So lovely ! fav
March 22nd, 2026
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