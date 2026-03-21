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On the other side of the lake by haskar
Photo 3202

On the other side of the lake

The palace of the von Mirbach and von Paleske families in Sorkwity.Built in the years 1850-1856 in the neo-Gothic style as the residence of a Prussian noble family
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details

Beverley ace
a beautiful sight to see... Beautiful..
March 22nd, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful!
March 22nd, 2026  
Heather ace
A lovely shot with the water in the foreground and the light on the palace! It looks grand! Fav
March 22nd, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely presentation
March 22nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely ! fav
March 22nd, 2026  
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