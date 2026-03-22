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Previous
Photo 3203
Mysterious stairs
There used to be a beautiful park here next to the palace. Now the park has become overgrown and wild, but it's still beautiful.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details
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12
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6
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7
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365
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OM-5
Taken
21st March 2026 10:22am
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Beverley
ace
i like the wildness...
March 22nd, 2026
Corinne C
ace
A lovely path
March 22nd, 2026
Heather
ace
A great shot with the overgrown stairs leading us to the walker near the top! Nice, too, with the blue sky at the very top! Fav
March 22nd, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I like things a bit wild
March 22nd, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Natures owns it
March 22nd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely and rather magical as it returns to nature - I hope the moss doesn't make the steps too slippery ! fav
March 22nd, 2026
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