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Previous
Photo 3204
Lines and patterns
This old hornbeam fell over a few years ago. It was left in the park and is aging beautifully.
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details
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7
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1
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3
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365
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OM-5
Taken
23rd March 2026 4:32pm
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pattern
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abstract
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wood
Peter Dulis
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nice one
March 23rd, 2026
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