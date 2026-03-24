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Previous
Photo 3205
By the lake
This pier didn't look very solid, but the light fell beautifully on it.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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haskar
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@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
5
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365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
21st March 2026 9:34am
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KoalaGardens🐨
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oh wow it's really doubtful!
March 24th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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The prof looks like you'll be swimming, absolutely a beautiful photograph
March 24th, 2026
carol white
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A lovely capture. Fav 😊
March 24th, 2026
Korcsog Károly
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Very nice shot!
March 24th, 2026
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