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A piece of wire by haskar
Photo 3207

A piece of wire

Sorry, I was in bed for two days with a cold. I'm better today. I went for a short walk and this is what I found. It's an old shed, a favorite color of graffiti artists.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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