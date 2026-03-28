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Photo 3207
A piece of wire
Sorry, I was in bed for two days with a cold. I'm better today. I went for a short walk and this is what I found. It's an old shed, a favorite color of graffiti artists.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
28th March 2026 4:31pm
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rust
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close-up
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wire
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