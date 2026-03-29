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Previous
Photo 3208
A young chestnut bud
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
29th March 2026 11:54am
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b&w
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bud
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chestnut
Mags
ace
Superb texture and shapes in b&w!
March 29th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wonderful detail
March 29th, 2026
Kate
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Awesome
March 29th, 2026
Beverley
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Great shot…
March 29th, 2026
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