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Previous
Photo 3209
Crumpled white paper
Today the day flew by, and I didn't have time to take a single shot. This is an evening drawing circle—a white sheet of paper on a dark glass tabletop, lit by a single lamp.
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details
Views
9
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1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
30th March 2026 7:04pm
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light
,
reflection
,
paper
Walks @ 7
ace
Very cool and elegant
March 30th, 2026
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