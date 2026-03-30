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Crumpled white paper by haskar
Photo 3209

Crumpled white paper

Today the day flew by, and I didn't have time to take a single shot. This is an evening drawing circle—a white sheet of paper on a dark glass tabletop, lit by a single lamp.
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Walks @ 7 ace
Very cool and elegant
March 30th, 2026  
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