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Corydalis by haskar
Photo 3224

Corydalis

Today was a very gloomy and windy day. This shot is lit with LED flash.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooh pretty macro
April 14th, 2026  
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