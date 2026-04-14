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Photo 3224
Corydalis
Today was a very gloomy and windy day. This shot is lit with LED flash.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details
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7
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1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
14th April 2026 3:25pm
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plant
,
close-up
,
spring.
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oooh pretty macro
April 14th, 2026
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