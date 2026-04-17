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Previous
Photo 3227
Found in the forest undergrowth
Today I went to the forest in search of spring. It's very dry here, and nature is slowly coming to life. I found some woodland violets in the undergrowth. It was very dark, so I used an LED light to illuminate the flowers.
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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haskar
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@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details
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365
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OM-5
Taken
17th April 2026 4:42pm
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plant
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forest
Judith Johnson
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Such pretty little flowers
April 17th, 2026
Beverley
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beautifully captured
April 17th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Such pretty and dainty little flowers !
April 17th, 2026
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