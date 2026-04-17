Previous
Found in the forest undergrowth by haskar
Photo 3227

Found in the forest undergrowth

Today I went to the forest in search of spring. It's very dry here, and nature is slowly coming to life. I found some woodland violets in the undergrowth. It was very dark, so I used an LED light to illuminate the flowers.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
884% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Such pretty little flowers
April 17th, 2026  
Beverley ace
beautifully captured
April 17th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such pretty and dainty little flowers !
April 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact