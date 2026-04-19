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Marsh-marigold by haskar
Photo 3229

Marsh-marigold

Just a few years ago, marigolds formed yellow carpets along riverbanks. Now, they are becoming increasingly rare due to the deepening drought.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Joan ace
Beautiful colors, depth & shadowy reflection'
April 19th, 2026  
Beverley ace
very pretty marigolds... love the gentle shadows...
April 19th, 2026  
KV ace
Bright and cheerful yellow flowers… nice reflection. Too bad about the drought… the SE US is currently in a significant drought. Praying for rain!
April 19th, 2026  
*lynn ace
such a pretty shot with the reflections
April 19th, 2026  
carol white ace
Beautiful and lovely reflections. Fav 😊
April 19th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great shot and reflections
April 19th, 2026  
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