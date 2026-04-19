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Previous
Photo 3229
Marsh-marigold
Just a few years ago, marigolds formed yellow carpets along riverbanks. Now, they are becoming increasingly rare due to the deepening drought.
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details
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19
Comments
6
Fav's
6
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365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
19th April 2026 3:24pm
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Joan
ace
Beautiful colors, depth & shadowy reflection'
April 19th, 2026
Beverley
ace
very pretty marigolds... love the gentle shadows...
April 19th, 2026
KV
ace
Bright and cheerful yellow flowers… nice reflection. Too bad about the drought… the SE US is currently in a significant drought. Praying for rain!
April 19th, 2026
*lynn
ace
such a pretty shot with the reflections
April 19th, 2026
carol white
ace
Beautiful and lovely reflections. Fav 😊
April 19th, 2026
gloria jones
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Great shot and reflections
April 19th, 2026
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