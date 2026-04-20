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Previous
Photo 3230
On the forest path
Taken during yesterday's bike ride. Luzula is a very popular plant, but it's only clearly visible in spring. In summer, it's lost in the thicket of other plants.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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haskar
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@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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365
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OM-5
Taken
19th April 2026 12:32pm
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plant
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spring
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vaidas
ace
Nice!
April 20th, 2026
Louise & Ken
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So spring time is its moment to shine! A very interesting!
April 20th, 2026
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