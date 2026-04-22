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Photo 3232
Mr. Azazi
I found him completely by accident. He was hiding behind a farm building, searching for suitable sticks. Our gorilla isn't very sociable.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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haskar
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@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details
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12
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3
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365
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OM-5
Taken
22nd April 2026 4:16pm
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gloria jones
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Great, clear shot...You captured his expression quite well.
April 22nd, 2026
Beverley
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lovely to see... looks a little lonely
April 22nd, 2026
Islandgirl
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He looks so sad!
April 22nd, 2026
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