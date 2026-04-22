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Mr. Azazi by haskar
Photo 3232

Mr. Azazi

I found him completely by accident. He was hiding behind a farm building, searching for suitable sticks. Our gorilla isn't very sociable.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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gloria jones ace
Great, clear shot...You captured his expression quite well.
April 22nd, 2026  
Beverley ace
lovely to see... looks a little lonely
April 22nd, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
He looks so sad!
April 22nd, 2026  
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