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Spring on the Rawka River by haskar
Photo 3233

Spring on the Rawka River

It's such a beautiful place, but I haven't been coming here much lately. The Rawka is a natural river that winds through fields and forests. I was surprised that it was already so green, and it's only 60 km south of where I live.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely scene and capture
April 23rd, 2026  
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