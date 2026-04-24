Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3234
Sliding on the water
A pair of common water striders copulating
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3975
photos
237
followers
194
following
886% complete
View this month »
3227
3228
3229
3230
3231
3232
3233
3234
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
23rd April 2026 4:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
reflections
,
insect
Sid
ace
great capture works well in mono...
April 24th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close