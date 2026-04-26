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Previous
Photo 3236
A rich farmer's cottage
This cottage, built in 1905 and recently moved to the open-air museum in Radom, looks so beautiful among the spring trees.
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details
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12
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3
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3
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365
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OM-5
Taken
26th April 2026 2:58pm
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spring
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museum
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cottage
ajisaac
Wonderful cottage. Great capture.
April 26th, 2026
Kathy
ace
I like the architectural style. It looks really "at home" there.
April 26th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great find and capture and so quaint looking.
April 26th, 2026
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