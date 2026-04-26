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A rich farmer's cottage by haskar
Photo 3236

A rich farmer's cottage

This cottage, built in 1905 and recently moved to the open-air museum in Radom, looks so beautiful among the spring trees.
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details

ajisaac
Wonderful cottage. Great capture.
April 26th, 2026  
Kathy ace
I like the architectural style. It looks really "at home" there.
April 26th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great find and capture and so quaint looking.
April 26th, 2026  
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