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The bees are working by haskar
Photo 3237

The bees are working

I don't know what kind of shrub this is, but it's definitely not native. The blooming flowers attract bees, though they have difficulty accessing the nectar.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details

AC
Brilliant!
April 27th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderfully composed
April 27th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 27th, 2026  
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