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New growth by haskar
Photo 3238

New growth

Most of the branches had single growth, but this one had three at once.
28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that is so pretty
April 28th, 2026  
Beverley ace
its a real beauty...
April 28th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty !
April 28th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely bokeh
April 28th, 2026  
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