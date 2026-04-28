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Previous
Photo 3238
New growth
Most of the branches had single growth, but this one had three at once.
28th April 2026
28th Apr 26
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haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
28th April 2026 4:35pm
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pine
,
spring
,
close-up
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that is so pretty
April 28th, 2026
Beverley
ace
its a real beauty...
April 28th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty !
April 28th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely bokeh
April 28th, 2026
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