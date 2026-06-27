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Flights of flies in the evening light by haskar
Photo 3298

Flights of flies in the evening light

It's still very hot. Today was 38°C, but the next two days are supposed to be even hotter.
27th June 2026 27th Jun 26

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
This is really fun to look at- all those light squigglies!
June 27th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fascinating
June 27th, 2026  
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