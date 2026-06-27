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Previous
Photo 3298
Flights of flies in the evening light
It's still very hot. Today was 38°C, but the next two days are supposed to be even hotter.
27th June 2026
27th Jun 26
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haskar
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@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details
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5
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2
Fav's
1
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365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
27th June 2026 8:07pm
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light
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trail
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abstraction
Ann H. LeFevre
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This is really fun to look at- all those light squigglies!
June 27th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Fascinating
June 27th, 2026
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