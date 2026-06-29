Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3300
Somewhere on the grass in the backlight
It was also very hot today, but tomorrow it will be cooler.
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
4
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
4041
photos
238
followers
194
following
904% complete
View this month »
3293
3294
3295
3296
3297
3298
3299
3300
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
6th June 2026 6:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
spider
,
close-up
Heather
ace
A super close-up! I love the backlighting on its thead-like long legs! Fav (I sure hope you get cooler weather tomorrow! Take care!)
June 29th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What can I say but -- What a super close-up and then repeat all that Heather has just said! - Love those long spindly hairy sun-lit legs fab. and a fav.
June 29th, 2026
Kate
ace
Fabulous closeup
June 29th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Delightful capture
June 29th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close