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Somewhere on the grass in the backlight by haskar
Photo 3300

Somewhere on the grass in the backlight

It was also very hot today, but tomorrow it will be cooler.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details

Heather ace
A super close-up! I love the backlighting on its thead-like long legs! Fav (I sure hope you get cooler weather tomorrow! Take care!)
June 29th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What can I say but -- What a super close-up and then repeat all that Heather has just said! - Love those long spindly hairy sun-lit legs fab. and a fav.
June 29th, 2026  
Kate ace
Fabulous closeup
June 29th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Delightful capture
June 29th, 2026  
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