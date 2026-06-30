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Hollyhocks. by haskar
Photo 3301

Hollyhocks.

Not so long ago, hollyhocks grew in front of every village house. Today, they are hard to find.

It's still hot, but it's safe to leave the house now. The temperature today peaked at 32°C (90°F).
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details

Mags ace
These were captured in such pretty light.
June 30th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful fv!
June 30th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty ! Hope it will soon be a little cooler for you !
June 30th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous shot, light, details
June 30th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
lovely papery details and light
June 30th, 2026  
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