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Previous
Photo 3301
Hollyhocks.
Not so long ago, hollyhocks grew in front of every village house. Today, they are hard to find.
It's still hot, but it's safe to leave the house now. The temperature today peaked at 32°C (90°F).
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details
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365
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OM-5
Taken
30th June 2026 5:19pm
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Mags
ace
These were captured in such pretty light.
June 30th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful fv!
June 30th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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So pretty ! Hope it will soon be a little cooler for you !
June 30th, 2026
gloria jones
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Fabulous shot, light, details
June 30th, 2026
Jennifer
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lovely papery details and light
June 30th, 2026
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