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Previous
Photo 3302
Take shelter from the heat
This peacock butterfly also sought shelter in the dark forest, but still chose sunny places. Best on black.
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details
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365
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OM-5
Taken
30th June 2026 5:40pm
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