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Catching the light in the garden by haskar
Photo 3303

Catching the light in the garden

2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful light on the teasels..fav
July 2nd, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Superb capture and light
July 2nd, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Niceeeee!
July 2nd, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
A beauty!
July 2nd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Stunning light
July 2nd, 2026  
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