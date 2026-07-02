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Previous
Photo 3303
Catching the light in the garden
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details
Views
8
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5
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5
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365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
2nd July 2026 5:46pm
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light
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Beryl Lloyd
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Wonderful light on the teasels..fav
July 2nd, 2026
Judith Johnson
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Superb capture and light
July 2nd, 2026
Zilli~
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Niceeeee!
July 2nd, 2026
Margaret Brown
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A beauty!
July 2nd, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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Stunning light
July 2nd, 2026
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