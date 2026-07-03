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Myrmecochory by haskar
Photo 3304

Myrmecochory

Myrmecochory is seed dispersal by ants. Wood wheat is one of the plants whose seeds are spread by ants.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Interesting
July 3rd, 2026  
carol white ace
A super macro capture. Fav 😊
July 3rd, 2026  
Suzanne ace
Fascinating photo!
July 3rd, 2026  
Mags ace
How interesting and a very cool macro capture.
July 3rd, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Amazing macro
July 3rd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 3rd, 2026  
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