Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3304
Myrmecochory
Myrmecochory is seed dispersal by ants. Wood wheat is one of the plants whose seeds are spread by ants.
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
6
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
4045
photos
238
followers
194
following
905% complete
View this month »
3297
3298
3299
3300
3301
3302
3303
3304
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
3rd July 2026 5:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
close-up
,
ant
Zilli~
ace
Interesting
July 3rd, 2026
carol white
ace
A super macro capture. Fav 😊
July 3rd, 2026
Suzanne
ace
Fascinating photo!
July 3rd, 2026
Mags
ace
How interesting and a very cool macro capture.
July 3rd, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Amazing macro
July 3rd, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 3rd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close