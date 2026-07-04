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Previous
Photo 3305
Trees die standing
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
4th July 2026 6:32pm
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tree
,
park
,
textures
Kate
ace
Looks like a lightning strike. As they die they are home to wild things!
July 4th, 2026
JackieR
ace
New ecosystem in the making!
July 4th, 2026
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