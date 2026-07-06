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Previous
Photo 3307
On the landing circle
I was in the forest today. It was wonderful, no mosquitoes and lots of butterflies. It's after 11 p.m. and I'm going to bed. Comments will be up in the morning.
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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haskar
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@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details
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7
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5
Fav's
6
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365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
6th July 2026 2:14pm
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flower
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close-up
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butterfly
Joan Robillard
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Delightful
July 6th, 2026
Zilli~
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Great shot!
July 6th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
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Such a lovely capture.
July 6th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Exquisite photography
July 6th, 2026
Suzanne 🇦🇺
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This is lovely!
July 6th, 2026
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