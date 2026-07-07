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Photo 3308
Patterns and shapes
It's probably Chaerophyllum aromaticum or Chervil, but I wouldn't be able to tell without the flowers. But I really liked how the pattern popped out of the shadows.
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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365
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OM-5
Taken
6th July 2026 4:04pm
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