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Patterns and shapes by haskar
Photo 3308

Patterns and shapes

It's probably Chaerophyllum aromaticum or Chervil, but I wouldn't be able to tell without the flowers. But I really liked how the pattern popped out of the shadows.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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